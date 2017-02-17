Health center to host dental event for kids

It's usually not a lot of fun going to the dentist, but a big event in Mid-Michigan might help change kids' minds about that.

The Hamilton Community Health Center in Flint will provide routine dental services for kids who qualify on Monday. There will also be fun activities and drawing for the youngsters.

Officials said the Flint water crisis makes it especially important for children to get their teeth checked.

"They have preliminary studies that show that the lead may cause the teeth to be a little bit softer, which puts kids at an increased risk for cavities and also kids get a majority of their fluoride from water so the lack of makes them more susceptible to carry. So having as many kids as possible come in for kids day or any day of the year is really important," Dr. Clayton Fisher said.

Some dental students from the University of Michigan will also help out.

"Kids are a lot more fun than adults. Actually, they're hilarious," said Patrick Didonato, dental student.

A parent thinks it's wonderful that Hamilton Community Health Network is putting on the children's dental day event.

"I think it's a great way to let the community know what Hamilton has to offer and the wonderful dental services that are here," said Sandra Johnson, Flint resident.

