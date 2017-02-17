Health center to host dental event for kids - WNEM TV 5

Health center to host dental event for kids

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

It's usually not a lot of fun going to the dentist, but a big event in Mid-Michigan might help change kids' minds about that.

The Hamilton Community Health Center in Flint will provide routine dental services for kids who qualify on Monday. There will also be fun activities and drawing for the youngsters.

Officials said the Flint water crisis makes it especially important for children to get their teeth checked.

"They have preliminary studies that show that the lead may cause the teeth to be a little bit softer, which puts kids at an increased risk for cavities and also kids get a majority of their fluoride from water so the lack of makes them more susceptible to carry. So having as many kids as possible come in for kids day or any day of the year is really important," Dr. Clayton Fisher said.

Some dental students from the University of Michigan will also help out.

"Kids are a lot more fun than adults. Actually, they're hilarious," said Patrick Didonato, dental student.

A parent thinks it's wonderful that Hamilton Community Health Network is putting on the children's dental day event.

"I think it's a great way to let the community know what Hamilton has to offer and the wonderful dental services that are here," said Sandra Johnson, Flint resident.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:49:07 GMT
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >

  • Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Sunday, May 21 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-21 19:53:47 GMT
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >

  • Plane has to dump fuel over lake, return to Detroit airport

    Plane has to dump fuel over lake, return to Detroit airport

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:11:07 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo
    A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.    The Detroit Free Press reports that spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Flight 159 took off from Detroit at 4:48 p.m. Saturday and that the indicator light came on about 30 minutes later.    Banstetter said the aircraft circled...More >
    A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.    The Detroit Free Press reports that spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Flight 159 took off from Detroit at 4:48 p.m. Saturday and that the indicator light came on about 30 minutes later.    Banstetter said the aircraft circled...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.