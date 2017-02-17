Bill to allow unattended vehicle warmups after man ticketed - WNEM TV 5

Bill to allow unattended vehicle warmups after man ticketed

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

A Michigan lawmaker is proposing legislation after a Detroit-area man was ticketed for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Holly Hughes of Montague (mont-a-GYOO') would let residents leave an unattended vehicle idling in a private driveway without being issued a citation.

Hughes says warming a car without being inside it is common in the cold weather, and her bill wouldn't allow the practice on public roadways.

The measure introduced Wednesday was referred to a committee for consideration.

In January, Nick Taylor of Roseville said he went inside his home and left his car running for about five minutes. When he went back outside, he had received a $125 fine for an ordinance violation of leaving a car unattended.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Plane has to dump fuel over lake, return to Detroit airport

    Plane has to dump fuel over lake, return to Detroit airport

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:11:07 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo
    A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.    The Detroit Free Press reports that spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Flight 159 took off from Detroit at 4:48 p.m. Saturday and that the indicator light came on about 30 minutes later.    Banstetter said the aircraft circled...More >
    A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.    The Detroit Free Press reports that spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Flight 159 took off from Detroit at 4:48 p.m. Saturday and that the indicator light came on about 30 minutes later.    Banstetter said the aircraft circled...More >

  • Local woman participates on 'Naked and Afraid'

    Local woman participates on 'Naked and Afraid'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:07:19 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A local woman dropped all pretenses - including her clothes - to see how well she could survive in the wild.

    More >

    A local woman dropped all pretenses - including her clothes - to see how well she could survive in the wild.

    More >

  • Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Sunday, May 21 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-21 19:53:47 GMT
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.