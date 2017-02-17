Tax software scam aims to steal your information

The Michigan Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service and the tax community are warning tax professionals about a phishing email scam that impersonates software providers.

The Michigan Department of Treasury sent out a news release Friday evening saying the emails in question have the subject line "Access Locked." The message tells tax professionals access to their tax prep software accounts has been "suspended due to errors in your security details." Then, the email tells the tax professional to fix the issue by using the "unlock" link in the email.

The news release states the link takes the tax professional to a fake website where he or she has to enter his or her username and password. The cyber criminals then have the tax professional's information to access his or her accounts and steal client information.

The news release reminded everyone to never open a link or an attachment from a suspicious email.

The Michigan Department of Treasury also included step-by-step instructions for tax professionals who come across an email like the one described above. You can find those and tips to protect clients here.

