Senator seeks immediate reporting of sex abuse

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein plans to introduce legislation requiring Olympic national governing bodies to immediately report sexual abuse allegations.

The California Democrat's announcement Friday comes in response to Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics' delay in reporting a female athlete's concerns about a sports doctor.

USA Gymnastics went to federal authorities a month after starting an internal investigation into Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who also treated female gymnasts at Michigan State University, quit USA Gymnastics in 2015 after the investigation.

A Michigan judge on Friday ordered Nassar to stand trial on criminal sexual conduct charges. A 25-year-old woman testified she was repeatedly molested from age 6 to 12. The 53-year-old Nassar has pleaded not guilty.

He also is being sued by women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted. Nassar denies any wrongdoing.

