Warm temperatures affecting ice fishing competition, fruit growers

Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Andrew Keller, Multimedia Journalist
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

People were fishing from their boats on the Saginaw River in February.

It's a sign this winter is a little bit off.

"We'll have over 50 degree weather in February on free fishing weekend. It happens," said Valerie Blaschka, with the Bay City State Recreation Area.

Open water is not something Blaschka wanted to see, especially when the winter festival at the park depends on ice cover for its ice fishing derby.

"We've already got pre-drilled holes through the lagoon ice. It doesn't look too good tomorrow for actually getting on the ice," Blaschka said.

On Saturday instead of fishing from the ice they will fish off the docks.

"Our plan is to get people outdoors into nature. So we're going to do it one way or another," Blaschka said.

As for fruit growers, they said a week of above temperatures could really cripple their business.

"Man, if your weather people have any strings to pull now's the time to pull them," said John Leaman, with Leaman's Green Apple Barn.

Leaman said the trees in his orchard are still dormant, but an extended warm-up could wake them up. If the buds on his trees begin to flower another freeze will ruin them.

"It can reach certain temperatures after they begin to flower and it could kill the whole crop," Leaman said.

That happened back in 2012 and he lost a major chunk of his crop. He said this time around all he can do it watch, wait and hope his trees stay asleep.

"The fruit growers would like to see the cold weather stay," Leaman said.

