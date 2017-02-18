Swanigan carries #16 Purdue past MSU - WNEM TV 5

Swanigan carries #16 Purdue past MSU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Isaac Haas scored 18 points, leading No. 16 Purdue to an 80-63 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.
   With the victory, the Boilermakers (22-5, 11-3) take a half-game lead over Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings. The Terrapins and Badgers, who play Sunday in Madison, are 10-3.
   The double-double was Swanigan's 23rd this season. He had 25 points and 17 rebounds on Jan. 24 when Purdue defeated Michigan State (16-11, 8-6) in East Lansing.
   Michigan State got 14 points from Miles Bridges, who had 33 in the January loss to Purdue.
   Michigan State guard Eron Harris suffered a leg injury withá9:18áremaining and was taken to the locker room on a stretcher. His exact injury was not immediately known.

