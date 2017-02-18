More than $3K raised for baby born after mother shot, killed

A community came together to support a baby born prematurely after her mother was shot and killed.

"She's great. She is happy. Wonderful little baby happy girl,” Marta Taj said.

Taj is talking about her granddaughter, Marley, who she now raises. Taj's daughter, Lyric Work, was shot and killed last July when she was seven months pregnant.

Jacquelyn Tyson is accused of walking into the Grand Oaks Apartments and shooting Lyric and her co-worker, Tamara Johnson.

Doctors were able to save Marley's life. She is now six months old.

"Well she is left without a mother to provide for her. Her dad’s doing as much as he can. She needs this," Taj said.

Taj said that's why they had a fundraiser event Saturday at Patrick's Pub in Flint. Ten dollars got you in for food, music and prizes - all going to help Marley prepare for a bright future.

"We are going to raise a bunch of money to put into a 20-year CD for Marley, whose mother was tragically killed. We are hoping to have a lot of fun and help her out when she starts her life," Chad Blunt said.

Blunt said even though the little girl had a tragic beginning, she is doing well. He said there is so much to love about the miracle baby.

"Her chubby checks. She's a chunky monkey,” Blunt said.

Taj said she is blessed to have so much support from the community and is going to make sure the money is well spent.

"I know she is going to college. I'm strict on that," Taj said.

Family told TV5 the event Saturday raised $3,385 for Baby Marley.

If you'd like to make a donation to help baby Marley, it can be delivered to the Burton Eagles on East Bristol Road in Burton.

