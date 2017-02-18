Zetterberg leads Red Wings past Caps in shootout - WNEM TV 5

Zetterberg leads Red Wings past Caps in shootout

Red Wings.

DETROIT (AP) -- Henrik Zetterberg scored a tiebreaking goal on Detroit's fifth shootout attempt and then Petr Mrazek stopped Alex Ovechkin, sending the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
   Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Fran Nielsen in the first period and Tomas Tatar in the second, but high-scoring Washington responded. Zach Sanford scored late in the second period and Daniel Winnik tied it with 4:48 left in the third.
   Mrazek made 34 saves, including two on a power play with 6-plus minutes left in regulation and one early in overtime. Led by Mrazek, the last-place Red Wings avoided a season-long, six-game losing streak.

