Infant making steps toward recovery following alleged abuse

A father has been charged with child abuse after police say he shook and choked his infant daughter. Now we've learned that little girl is making steps towards recovery.

Flint Township Police said they were dispatched to a the hospital for a report of a 7-week-old baby girl with serious injuries.

Upon investigating, police said the infant's father, 24-year-old Matthew Hoyle, shook and choked the baby at the Hunter's Ridge apartment complex in Flint Township.

Hoyle was arrested and arraigned on a charge of first degree child abuse.

The child has been removed from a ventilator, but it's unclear what the long-term impact of the alleged abuse will be.

