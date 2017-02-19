UPDATE: Teen mother, 8-month-old girl found safe - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Teen mother, 8-month-old girl found safe

Posted: Updated:
Source: MSP Source: MSP
Source: MSP Source: MSP
CORUNNA, MI (AP) -

A teen mother and her young child have been found safe after a statewide search.

Police began searching for 15-year-old Renee Stapel and her 8-month-old daughter, Rebecca, after they were last seen Saturday afternoon at their home in Corunna.

Police called the case an "endangered" situation, as Staple was described as suicidal.  

Both mother and baby were found safe by Sunday evening.

Few other details are known at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.