UPDATE: Teen mother, 8-month-old girl found safe

A teen mother and her young child have been found safe after a statewide search.

Police began searching for 15-year-old Renee Stapel and her 8-month-old daughter, Rebecca, after they were last seen Saturday afternoon at their home in Corunna.

Police called the case an "endangered" situation, as Staple was described as suicidal.

Both mother and baby were found safe by Sunday evening.

Few other details are known at this time.

