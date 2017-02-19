Flint volunteers deliver water to those in need.

Dozens of volunteers gathered in Flint Sunday to get water to the people that need it most.

"It's very important we need the water. I'm still a little bit iffy just drinking the flint water.... even though they are telling us it's okay to drink with a filter....they have said that before." said Heath Harding

Heath Harding says his family is still suffering with health issues related to the toxic water.

"My daughter kind of has a little rashes from the water....even taking showers with it. they are telling us that we are limited to to only certain amount of time in the shower. try not to use the hot water too much because it makes it worse." said Heath Harding

Shawn Dixon says many people in the city are still faced with challenges relating to the water everyday and that's she organized this event with her group - Fli Ladies Empowerment to make sure the people who can't make it to the water distribution sites are taken care of.



"Because the pipes are still broken. as long as the pipes are broken the water will be dirty once it reaches us residents. So it's still unsafe to use, period." said Shawn Dixon

Like Flint native Dagny Monette and her husband. They drove in from Traverse City to help.

"Sad commentary that the people are having to do this instead of the government. Who in my opinion should be helping us out. They should be helping with this issue. It's been a long time." said Dagny Monette

"It's just kinda scary to do anything with the water really." said Heath Harding