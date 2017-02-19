Michigan falls short in OT 83-78 at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jordan Murphy had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Eric Curry scored all 12 of his points in the second half to lift Minnesota to its fifth straight victory, 83-78 in overtime over Michigan on Sunday night.

Reggie Lynch added 11 points and eight rebounds while battling foul trouble for most of the night for the Golden Gophers (20-7, 8-6 Big Ten), who overcame a furious rally from Michigan to inch closer to an NCAA tournament bid. The Gophers were just 28 of 41 from the line, but made 15 of their last 16 to hold off Michigan.

Derrick Walton Jr. scored 10 of his 16 points in the final five minutes of regulation and D.J. Wilson added 16 points, including the tying 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to play in regulation, for the Wolverines (17-10, 7-7). But Michigan missed nine free throws and Walton missed a decent look from 3 in the closing seconds of overtime to allow the Gophers to escape.

