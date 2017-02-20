Group helps bring bottled water to those who can't leave home

Despite experts saying water in the city of Flint is safe to drink with a filter, many residents still do not trust what comes out of their tap. Now, one local group is making sure bottled water goes to those who need it most.

"It's very important we need the water. I'm still a little bit iffy just drinking the Flint water. Even though they are telling us it's OK to drink with a filter, they have said that before,” Heath Harding said.

Harding said his family is still suffering with health issues related to the toxic water.

"My daughter kind of has little rashes from the water, even taking showers with it. They are telling us that we are limited to only certain amount of time in the shower. Try not to use the hot water too much because it makes it worse,” Harding said.

Shawn Dixon said many people in the city are still faced with challenges related to the water every day. She organized an event Sunday with her group - Flint Ladies Empowerment - to make sure the people who can't make it to the water distribution sites are taken care of.

"Because the pipes are still broken. As long as the pipes are broken the water will be dirty once it reaches us residents. So it's still unsafe to use, period,” Dixon said.

Dixon said she received water donations from all across the state and had some volunteers come in from faraway places - like Flint-native Dagny Monette and her husband. They drove in from Traverse City to help out.

"Sad commentary that the people are having to do this instead of the government. Who, in my opinion, should be helping us out. They should be helping with this issue. It's been a long time,” Monette said.

As for Harding, he said the delivery will help his family with cooking and drinking but hopes for a real fix.

"It's just kinda scary to do anything with the water really,” he said.

Organizers said they were able to deliver over 300 cases of water to Flint residents who were not able to leave the house.

