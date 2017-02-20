Community rallies for woman battling cancer

A local woman battling cancer got a boost from her community.

Sue Barbeau has battled not only Non-Hodgkins lymphoma but leukemia as well.

Thankfully, treatment has been successful and the cancer is in remission.

Sunday, family and friends came together to hold a benefit for Sue. All the money raised went towards medical costs, living and travel expenses.

