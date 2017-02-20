Unattended trash fire spreads to tires, animal feed - WNEM TV 5

Unattended trash fire spreads to tires, animal feed

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An unattended trash fire spread, torching tires and animal feed in Sanilac County.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 18 about 5:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Germania Road in Lamotte Township.

Investigators said a resident was burning trash on a farm when the unattended fire spread to a nearby pile of tires being stored to cover animal feed in the fall.

Multiple fire departments were called to help with the scene.

The names of those involved are not being released as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.