Unattended trash fire spreads to tires, animal feed

An unattended trash fire spread, torching tires and animal feed in Sanilac County.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 18 about 5:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Germania Road in Lamotte Township.

Investigators said a resident was burning trash on a farm when the unattended fire spread to a nearby pile of tires being stored to cover animal feed in the fall.

Multiple fire departments were called to help with the scene.

The names of those involved are not being released as the investigation is ongoing.

