Police seek information after truck stolen from driveway

Authorities need you help identifying the person or person responsible for stealing a truck from a home in Sanilac County.

The green 1995 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 7000 block of S. Lakeshore Road in Worth Township.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 about 5:39 a.m., the owner of the vehicle called 911 dispatch to report the truck was no longer parked in their driveway.

The vehicle was immediately entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.

At about 7:25 a.m., deputies learned the vehicle had been found abandoned alongside the road on I-94 near the St. Clair exit by officers with the sheriff’s department.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information relating to the person or persons responsible for the theft.

If you know anything, please call Deputy Luke Zeller at 810-648-2000 or the Detective Bureau at 810-648-8360.

