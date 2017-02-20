Police seek information after truck stolen from driveway - WNEM TV 5

Police seek information after truck stolen from driveway

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Sanilac County Sheriff's Department Courtesy: Sanilac County Sheriff's Department
Courtesy: Sanilac County Sheriff's Department Courtesy: Sanilac County Sheriff's Department
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need you help identifying the person or person responsible for stealing a truck from a home in Sanilac County.

The green 1995 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 7000 block of S. Lakeshore Road in Worth Township.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 about 5:39 a.m., the owner of the vehicle called 911 dispatch to report the truck was no longer parked in their driveway.

The vehicle was immediately entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.

At about 7:25 a.m., deputies learned the vehicle had been found abandoned alongside the road on I-94 near the St. Clair exit by officers with the sheriff’s department.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information relating to the person or persons responsible for the theft.

If you know anything, please call Deputy Luke Zeller at 810-648-2000 or the Detective Bureau at 810-648-8360. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.