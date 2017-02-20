Study: Michigan students rank dead last in improvement - WNEM TV 5

Study: Michigan students rank dead last in improvement

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A new study reveals unwelcome news about Michigan students. 

According to the Detroit News, the results of the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) show our state's students rank dead last in improvement. 

The study found Michigan students often rank just below average in four key subjects, and it's been that way since 2003. 

The Michigan Department of Education responded to the report saying, "We all have work to do." 

