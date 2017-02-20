VIDEO: Search for missing 2-year-old caught on camera

A 2-year-old boy found safe after he was reported missing from his northeast Portland home has been placed into protective custody, police said Sunday.

After nearly six hours of searching, the boy named River was found Saturday by search and rescue personnel in some blackberry bushes not far from his home after he was reported missing earlier that morning.

The toddler was taken to a Portland hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and exposure to cold temperatures.

Detectives have placed the boy into protective custody out of concern for his welfare and safety at home.

Police say the Oregon Department of Human Services is involved in the investigation, and there will be a court hearing on Tuesday to determine the next steps in the case.

