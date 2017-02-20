Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michigan theater

Filmmaker Michael Moore is looking to cast a manager to oversee Traverse City's historic State Theater.

The Academy Award winner announced the job opening in a weekend Facebook post.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the Flint native says he's looking for a spirited film-lover who believes in the importance of experiencing movies in a theater atmosphere.

Moore was heavily involved in efforts to reopen the northern Michigan theater following a 2005 renovation. The century-old downtown theater closed in 1991 and reopened in 2007 following a renovation.

The theater was given to the Traverse City Film Festival by Grand Traverse Rotary Charities.

Moore founded the Traverse City Film Festival and continues to serve as the head of its board of directors and selects the theater's programming every week.

