Looking for something to do this weekend?

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Check out these activities going on around Mid-Michigan.

BRRR... It's time for the annual Bay City Polar Plunge at the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA on Feb. 25. Special Olympics Michigan and the Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run team up for the event that kicks off with registration at 11 a.m. Get more information here.

Come for the plunge, stay for the chili. The 2nd Annual Polar Bear Cook off highlighting downtown Bay City eateries will take place from 12-3 p.m. to suppor the plunge and Special Olympics of Michigan.

In the mood to start camping? Head to the Mid-Michigan RV & Camper Show at the Birch Run Expo Center in Birch Run. From 10-9 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 11-5 p.m. on Feb. 26 you can check out a huge selection of campers and RV's, plus some factory discounts. Admission is $7. Get more information here.

The annual Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Greater Flint media charity bowling event is Feb. 25 at noon, at Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc. TV stations, radio stations and other media will bowl against each other to raise money. Click here for more information.

The first concert of the 2017 for the Flint Symphony Orchestra in the Classical Concert Series will be held on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley Street, Flint. Click here for tickets to enjoy selections from Porgy and Bess and West Side Story, among others.

A showcase of jazz, swing and big band music hits the State Theatre in Bay City on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.. "A Night at the Copa Starring Donny Most and his Blazing Big Band" will cost you between $25-35 for a ticket. Get your ticket here.

