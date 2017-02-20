CMU tests convertible coat, sleeping bag for homeless

Local college students are using a new, one-of-a-kind technology to test a potentially life-saving fashion design that could help those living on the streets.

In the biting Michigan winter, a coat that converts into a sleeping bag can be life-saving for the homeless.

The Center for Merchandising and Design Technology at the Central Michigan University recently partnered with a Detroit non-profit to measure the insulation properties used in its coats and sleeping bags.

The data will help designers select the best materials to keep those living on the streets warm.

"We have an environmental chamber where we can create any environmental condition," said Sue Wroblewski, CMDT research lab coordinator. "We made it like a chilly Michigan winter morning when testing the coat and sleeping bag."

For the study, the coat and sleeping bag were placed on a sweating thermal manikin that allows for precise temperature and humidity measurements.

The one-of-a-kind technology allows researchers to better measure how much heat is lost while wearing the gear.

Learn more here:

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.