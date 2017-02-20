An all-time February weekend

While big snows and chilly temperatures are usually what comes to mind first when thinking of winter, we know our weather around Mid-Michigan can be, shall we say, temperamental? We're no stranger to big snows one weekend, with a warm up the following weekend.

But a warm up into the 60s? We're talking February, right? You're probably asking yourself these questions because February warmth of this magnitude is rare!

I went digging into the numbers for our two climate observation stations in Mid-Michigan, one at MBS Airport and one at Flint Bishop Airport. I was searching for the warmest days in February history.

The warmest February day of all-time in Saginaw and Flint was February 11th, 1999. It was on that day we saw 68° in the Flint area and 66° in the Saginaw area, but unlike this past weekend, we dealt with clouds and rain showers on this day.

After taking a look at record temperatures for each day in February, I found that February 11th was the only February day we've ever seen warmer than this past Saturday in Flint. While Saginaw's 62° was in the top ten, we've seen 5 February days warmer than this past Saturday.

This past weekend was also the warmest we've been in Mid-Michigan since November 18th.

So What's Ahead?

Warmer temperatures will be sticking around through the week ahead and while we'll be comfortably in the 50s today, outside of the Thumb where we do expect cooler conditions.

We'll be within striking distance of records today, 61° in Flint and 62° in Saginaw, but most likely we'll top out into the upper 50s.

If we don't hit today, Wednesday could be another day where we get close to records. Currently, our forecast calls for the lower 60s. The corresponding records for Wednesday are 65° in Flint, and 67° in Saginaw.

The models we look at when making your forecast suggest temperatures on Wednesday to be in the lower 60s, coming up a little bit short.

However, it's worth noting that the models were predicting highs only in the 50s for a lot of us on Saturday and we went a little bit higher than their projections on Sunday as well. It's worth keeping an eye on again!

If you're not a fan of these mild temperatures and are longing for another shot of Michigan winter, don't sweat! Temperatures will cool down in a big way as we head into your weekend, with highs expected in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

