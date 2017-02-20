Where Moms Meet: Raising kids in the digital age

Raising kids in the digital age where often times playing outdoors has been replaced with tablets, smartphones and social media screen time.

Experts say it's OK for kids to use those devices, but only in moderation.

The meaning of moderation is different for every parent and every family, though.

Parents also have to factor in the dangers of life online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a whopping 8 million reports of cyber bullying last year alone.

It's a topic that most parents deal with these days.

To continue our weekly Where Moms Meet segment, we spoke with three Mid-Michigan moms how they handle digital challenges.

Check out our interviews below:

Part 1: Raising children in the digital age

Part 2: Raising children in the digital age

