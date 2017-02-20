Board accepts superintendent's resignation letter

Less than two years after taking the position, Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Janet Greif has announced her resignation.

Greif was named in August 2015 after longtime Superintendent Doug Newcomb retired.

The former Midland High School principal came into the position saying she wanted to focus on “instructional practices to support student success.”

She also said she planned on expanding STEM – science, technology, engineering and math programs – as well as other higher learning initiatives.

Greif told TV5 her last day will be June 30.

The Bay City Board of Education accepted her resignation letter on Feb. 27.

The board voted to contact the Michigan Association for Schools to seek the next steps toward hiring a new superintendent.

