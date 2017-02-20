Police: Woman found dead in hot tub had alcohol, THC in system

Authorities said a woman found dead at a local hotel had a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies were called about 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 to the Baymont Inn on Pickard Road in Isabella County’s Union Township for reports of a woman who was found face down in a hot tub.

Mabann Marie Teller, 26, from Mt. Pleasant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sheriff Michael Main with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said the victim's toxicology results showed she had a .356 BAC along with THC in her system.

Witnesses and video appear to show Teller was very intoxicated, officials said.

Main said Teller was at the hotel with friends when they decided to leave. He said she then went to the public hot tub where investigators believe she may have slipped or passed out.

Her cause of death has been ruled as a probable accidental drowning, Main said.

