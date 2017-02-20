Stabbing suspect attempts to run, caught by K-9 unit

The suspect in a stabbing sparked a chase with police that ended with his arrest.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department was called in after 21-year-old Brandon Hamilton, of Farwell, was brought to the Clare Hospital emergency room with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators learned he was stabbed after getting into a fight with a 26-year-old Farwell man near Corning Street and Coker Drive in Farwell.

When deputies got to the area they said they spotted the suspect walking around Corning Apartments. When the suspect saw them, officials said he took off running. A K-9 unit was able to track him to the parking lot of the Rockwood Lounge.

But when deputies gave him commands, the suspect ran off again until he was caught by the K-9 unit.

The man was arrested, and is in the Clare County Jail pending his arraignment.

