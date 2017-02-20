Bringing back the 90s, coming to Mid-Michigan

For all of you that have been waiting… The Dow Event Center is bringing back the 90’s.

Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC and Kool Moe Dee are heading to Mid-Michigan on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Coolio has sold more than 17 million records worldwide, led by the release of “Gangsta’s Paradise” which won a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Rap Performance, Solo.

Young MC debuted on the single “I Let ‘Em Know” and collaborated with Tone Loc on “Wild Thing” in 1989.

Tone Loc’s hoarse voice was what helped him soar to stardom, and also teamed up with Young MC for “Funky Cold Medina”.

Presale tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com starting Feb. 24th at 10 a.m. through Feb 27th at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29.50 to $67.50

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.