Hooters customers speak about rescuing man who had fallen through ice

A trip to Hooters turned into a potential life-saving event for three Mid-Michigan residents.

Kristopher Lutenske, Michael Barrowman and Eric Waroff were waiting for their dinner on Saturday at the Bay City restaurant when they saw a man fall through the ice on the Saginaw River. They quickly ran to the Liberty Harbor Marina, retrieved a fishing net and threw it to the victim, Bay City police said.

The three men were able to pull the fisherman out of the water.

Fire personnel arrived to find the fisherman sitting on the end of the dock with the three people who rescued him, police said.

The firefighters used blankets to warm up the man while paramedics checked his vitals. The man denied any further medical treatment.

Firefighters tried to retrieve the fisherman's belongings with a 12 foot pole, but they could not reach them, police said. However, an air boat was able to retrieve his fishing gear.

Lutenske, Barrowman and Waroff are being called heroes for their quick actions.

"Just a couple of guys having a beer and to help somebody like that. I don't think a night can get any better," said Sawyer Hegyi, local fisherman not related to the incident.

The three men just had their drinks delivered when they looked outside to see a man floating in the marina.

Lutenske said they ran full speed to the marina, scaled a fence and went to work rescuing the man.

He and his two friends found a man, Timothy Dorian, with a fish net and a rope and they tied them together. They, along with Dorian, were able to drag the fisherman to the dock and pull him out of the water before paramedics arrived.

"Hometown heroes. That guy that got saved he deserves to come out here every Friday night and get those guys a beer. You know, that's awesome. You can't say thank you enough," Hegyi said.

The three heroes said they have a whole new meaning for the word fate.

"He was talking. We kept telling him to move his fingers, his toes, just make sure everything was still there because we had never been in that situation so we didn't know the exact steps you're supposed to take, but we just did the best we could and it seemed to work out," Waroff said.

They used survival techniques they said they picked up by watching the Discovery Channel.

The three took off the man's heavy coat and shirt and took off their own coats and sweatshirts to warm him up while they waited for first responders.

"This was kind of like a last minute, 'well we going to Hooters?' 'Alright, let's head there I guess.' And we showed up and this all went down. And it is just weird. We were put here at the right time, I don't know. Maybe a little message from God or something," Waroff said.

Afterwards they returned to Hooters where they received a standing ovation. A bachelorette party even bought them a round of drinks.

They said they haven't talked to the guy they saved yet, but they hope to soon because they want to know how long he was in the water before they came to his rescue.

