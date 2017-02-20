Flint mayor expresses concerns of water credits ending

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver released new information about the future of Flint's water credits helping lower residents' water bills.

The state said it planned to roll the program back a month earlier than expected.

Weaver said the state led her to believe the state would be paying 65 percent of residential bills at least through the end of March.

"While the water tests a certain way and we're glad that that water is testing where it is. The infrastructure in people's homes has been ruined. It's not safe when you look at those kinds of issues. We're removing lead service lines and we're shaking things. So we've got to use filters because of an action that was done to us by them," Weaver said.

The governor's office said it will stop the water credits after February. The office pointed to language laid out in Flint's aid package that says the credits will end when the water meets or exceeds the federal standards.

That milestone was reached in January, but state and federal officials said it is still not safe to drink from the tap without a filter.

Pastor Allen Gilbert said the state needs to step up and take responsibility for this man-made crisis. He pointed to the legislation that appointed emergency managers in Flint and allowed for the switch to Flint River water.

"They have sent the city through a rabbit hole that it shouldn't have done," Gilbert said.

