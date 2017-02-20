116-year-old church undergoes renovation

A historic church is getting new life with polished stained glass windows, reconstruction to the sanctuary and fresh paint.

The Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption is undergoing a major renovation.

"You can see it. We're moving along very quickly now at this point," Bishop Joseph Cistone said.

Cistone is the bishop of the Saginaw Diocese. He expects the 116-year-old church to be ready to host service in May and hopes it will play a small role in revitalizing Saginaw's east side.

"We're stabilizing ourselves which helps to stabilize the community in general," Cistone said.

All of the reconstruction is being done by local contractors.

"Oh it feels great. You know it gives work for our local. The money stays here. We get work. It goes into our pensions. It's good all around," said James Vanochten, contractor.

From the top floor to the basement Vanochten is proud of his team's efforts.

"Every day at the end of the day you go home and you feel like you accomplished something. And to just be able to come in here and look at it. It looks beautiful," Vanochten said.

As for Cistone, he is glad to see the plan the diocese made for the building take shape. He is excited to see the finished product later this year.

"I think we've worked together to do something that will be very promising and long lasting for the community," Cistone said.

