Bill could require all school districts to offer all day kindergarten

A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
When you move to a new location or have children you may have looked up the sex offender registry to see if any offenders live near you. But how can you be sure they are actually living where they say they are?More >
When you move to a new location or have children you may have looked up the sex offender registry to see if any offenders live near you. But how can you be sure they are actually living where they say they are?More >
Danny Ray Foulks III has five warrants out for his arrest.More >
Danny Ray Foulks III has five warrants out for his arrest.More >
A St. Charles County teenager is charged with possession of stolen guns and materials to make homemade explosives after his father turned him in.More >
A St. Charles County teenager is charged with possession of stolen guns and materials to make homemade explosives after his father turned him in.More >
Aidan Silverton has a lot to look back on during his years at Grand Blanc High School.More >
Aidan Silverton has a lot to look back on during his years at Grand Blanc High School.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children's clothes at a suburban Minneapolis shop.More >
Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children's clothes at a suburban Minneapolis shop.More >
Ariana Grande has officially put her "Dangerous Woman" tour on hold in the wake of the terrorist attack that took place after her concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.More >
Ariana Grande has officially put her "Dangerous Woman" tour on hold in the wake of the terrorist attack that took place after her concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.More >