Bill could require all school districts to offer all day kindergarten

Michigan students have fallen flat on national exams in recent years.

One state lawmaker wants to make some changes, starting with the youngest learners.

A new bill was introduced in Lansing making full day kindergarten uniformly available in all school districts as they do for other grade levels.

Fisher Patterson might not be too thrilled when he starts kindergarten next year. That's if one Michigan lawmaker gets his way.

State Rep. Bill Sowerby has introduced a bill that would require every school to offer full day kindergarten.

"I think all day kindergarten is great," said Magi Patterson, Fisher's mom.

She supports the idea, but would also like the option to choose.

"I just wish there was an option for those of us that have flexible schedules and the ability to keep our kids home longer if we want them to," she said.

Bonnie Grosshard is a retired teacher and said her granddaughter was enrolled in an all day kindergarten and she saw great results from it.

"She loved it. She didn't come home drained like they said she would. She thoroughly loved it," Grosshard said.

If Sowerby's bill passes it would require all school districts to offer full time kindergarten.

On his website, Sowerby said new state learning requirements have made it even more important for kids to get a jump start on their education.

As for Magi Patterson, she thinks half days are better for her kids.

"We also know our children and can make decisions for them that also benefit their future. And it might not necessarily be in a classroom," she said.

