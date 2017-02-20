Van catches fire, shuts down highway - WNEM TV 5

Van catches fire, shuts down highway

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MSP Bay Region Courtesy: MSP Bay Region
MSP Bay Region MSP Bay Region
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle fire caused the westbound lanes of US-10 to close Monday evening.

The closure happened at mile marker 140 in Bay County.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. and the highway reopened about 8:40 p.m.

A van heading west on US-10 struck some debris on the road, which it dragged. The debris punctured the gas tank causing the vehicle to catch fire, the Bangor Township fire marshall said.

All occupants of the van were able to escape without injuries.

The fire caused a field to catch fire near US-10, but the Bangor Township Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.