Van catches fire, shuts down highway

A vehicle fire caused the westbound lanes of US-10 to close Monday evening.

The closure happened at mile marker 140 in Bay County.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. and the highway reopened about 8:40 p.m.

A van heading west on US-10 struck some debris on the road, which it dragged. The debris punctured the gas tank causing the vehicle to catch fire, the Bangor Township fire marshall said.

All occupants of the van were able to escape without injuries.

The fire caused a field to catch fire near US-10, but the Bangor Township Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

