School closed after printer catches fire

A Mid-Michigan school is closed Tuesday after a printer caught fire Monday evening.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. at Atkins School, which is in the Bridgeport-Spaulding Community School District.

The printer malfunctioned and caught fire, the Bridgeport Township fire chief said.

The fire was contained to the classroom that held the printer, but there was some smoke in other areas of the school, the chief said.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

The teachers and secretaries are to still report on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.