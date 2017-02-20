Saginaw Valley Battles in Nine Inning Defeat to Montevallo

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - After posting a 2-2 record on the first two days of the 2017 Music City Invitational, the SVSU women's softball team had one final contest left. The Cardinals competed against Montevallo on Sunday (Feb. 19) to round-out play for the weekend. After trailing 4-0, SV knotted the game at 4-4 and forced extra-innings against the Falcons. Saginaw Valley couldn't capitalize on a couple scoring opportunities and Montevallo would manufacture a run in the 9th inning to secure a 5-4 victory.

The Falcons were the designated home team in the game and took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the second inning. Montevallo would add another three in its half of the fifth inning, pushing the edge out to 4-0.

After being held scoreless through the first five, SVSU had a big top half of the sixth inning, plating four runs to knot the score at 4-4. Meredith Rousse and Aubree Mouthaan posted back-to-back doubles to get the team's first run by Rousse. Mouthaan would later be driven-in by Julia Miller, who reached base on a fielder's choice and collected the RBI. With two outs and Miller on third base after a groundout, Lauren Bachert would connect on a two-run home run to tie the score at 4-4.

The game would move on to extra-innings, however, as neither team scored in the seventh despite the Cards having a runner at third base with two outs.

The eighth frame saw the international tiebreaker rule in effect, with Breanna Dinsmoore being placed on second base for SV. The Cardinals got a couple quick outs, but Danielle Hamilton ripped a single down the left field line, advancing Dinsmoore to third. She would be stalled there, as a flyout ended the visitor half of the eighth.

SVSU got out of a couple jams in the bottom of the eighth and were able to gun down a runner at the plate and leave another stranded at third, pushing the game into the ninth inning.

After the Cardinals went down in order in the top half, the Falcons bunted their runner over to third and promptly drove her in with an RBI double to right center. That secured the 5-4 victory for Montevallo.

Inside the Boxscore

Both teams collected nine hits, with SV getting two hits from a trio of players.

Rousse, Hamilton and Madison Burgess all posted two hits in the contest. Rousse's hits were both extra-base hits, with a triple and a double.

Bachert had a hit and two RBIs for the visitors, with the hit being her second long ball of the season.

Mouthaan had an RBI double and Miller added another RBI.

Anna Conard (1-1) worked the entire game in the circle, going 8.1 innings while allowing five runs on nine hits.

Up Next...

The Cardinals travel to the USI Invitational in Evansville, Indiana this upcoming weekend. The weekend slate features a schedule of six games from Feb. 24-26. Check out the full schedule and live stats links for the weekend here at the SVSU softball schedule.

