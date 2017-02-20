Northwood baseball Drops 5-3 Contest in Series Finale At Carson-Newman

OVERVIEW – Carson - Newman
SCORE: Carson – Newman 5, Northwood 3
RECORDS: Northwood 3-2, (0-0 GLIAC), Carson-Newman 6-5 (0-0 SAC)
LOCATION: Silver Diamond Baseball Complex
RECAP: Northwod falls 5-3 in rubber match at Carson-Newman as Northwood struggles with runners on base.
GAME NOTES
- In the rubber match of a three game weekend series against Carson-Newman, Northwood broke the scoring with a run in the top of the first when Connor Foley drew a walk and later scored on a wild pitch. Northwood would settle for just the one run in the top of the first to hold the one run edge.
- The score remained 1-0 in favor of Northwood as both starting pitchers settled into a groove in the first three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles struck for two on the two run homer by Cade Snap and grabbed the lead for the first time of the afternoon, 2-1.
- Northwood would later even the score at two on an RBI single by senior Tanner Mccarn scoring David Vinsky in the top of the sixth. Heading to the home half, the game was tied at two apiece.
- Carson – Newman wasted no time in regaining the lead as Greg Jones doubled to center field scoring two and pushing the Eagles ahead, 4-2.
- The Timberwolves remained down by two until the top of the eighth when David Vinsky doubled in Javier Martinez, but Northwood would have to settle for just the one run and Carson – Newman stayed in front by a score of 4-3.
- Once again the Eagles responded immediately with an insurance run in the home half of the eighth off another long ball, this one by Paul Kirby in solo fashion. Down 5-3 heading to the ninth, Northwood was unable to extend the game as Carson – Newman won the game and took the rubber match of the weekend series.
GAME STATS
- Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood:3/9/0 Carson – Newman 5/7/0
- Runners Left on Base Northwood: 10 Carson – Newman: 5
- Winning Pitcher: Greg Valentine (2-0) 0.1IP,
- Losing Pitcher: Ian Dimitrie (0-1) 6IP, 4ER, 7K, 1BB
- Raunel Perez S (1)
TOP NU PERFORMERS
GAME NOTES
- The five free passes drawn by Northwood bring the total to 23 walks drawn by Northwood in three games against Carson - Newman.
- The three runs scored by the Timberwolves are the lowest run total on the season and lowest in the last nine games dating back to last season.
- For the second time in the 2017 season, Northwood leaves double digit runners on base. (10 in today's game, 11 on February 16th at Milligan.
- The Timberwolves conclude their trip to the state of Tennessee winning three out of five games to open the season.
UP NEXT:
- Northwood will be off for the remainder of the month of February. The TIimberwolves travel to the state of Florida and resume play on Thursday, March 2, against Wheeling Jesuit in Auburndale, Florida.
