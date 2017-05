Northwood baseball Drops 5-3 Contest in Series Finale At Carson-Newman

In the rubber match of a three game weekend series against Carson-Newman, Northwood broke the scoring with a run in the top of the first when Connor Foley drew a walk and later scored on a wild pitch. Northwood would settle for just the one run in the top of the first to hold the one run edge.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of Northwood as both starting pitchers settled into a groove in the first three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles struck for two on the two run homer by Cade Snap and grabbed the lead for the first time of the afternoon, 2-1.