SVSU's Meredith Rousse earned GLIAC Softball Player of the Week honors

BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly softball awards following the second week of the 2017 campaign. Saginaw Valley State junior infielder Meredith Rousse earned GLIAC Softball Player of the Week honors, while Ohio Dominican freshman Cameron Barber captured Pitcher of the Week accolades.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Meredith Rousse, Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley State junior infielder Meredith Rousse had a huge weekend at the plate for the Cardinals at the season-opening Music City Invitational in Tennessee. Rousse hit .692, going 9-for-13 with a home run, triple, pair of doubles and five RBI. She drew four walks and added two stolen bases and four runs scored as well. She had a slugging percentage of 1.231 and struck out just once over the weekend.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK - Cameron Barber, Ohio Dominican

Ohio Dominican freshman pitcher Cameron Barber finished with a 1.91 ERA after making two starts and pitching 14.2 innings at the Music City Invitational this weekend. Barber earned her first collegiate victory over Bellarmine, a 3-1 victory in which she allowed just one run on four hits in 5.2 innings of work. The Panthers are off to a 3-3 start to begin 2017.

HONORABLE MENTION

PLAYER: Taylor Kline (ODU)

PITCHER: Annie Hansen (SVSU)

#GLIACSB

Copyright GLIAC 2017. All rights reserved.