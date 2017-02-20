Flint's Miles Bridges earns another Big Ten honor

Maryland and Michigan State Earn Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors

Terrapins’ Trimble named Player of the Week; Spartans’ Bridges earns Freshman of the Week honors

Player of the Week

Melo Trimble, Maryland

G – Jr. – 6-3 – Upper Marlboro, Md. – Bishop O’Connell

Averaged 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the Terrapins’ road split at Northwestern and nationally-ranked Wisconsin

For the week, shot 61.8 percent (21-of-34) from the field and 66.7 percent (8-of-12) from three-point range

Poured in a career-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including a 4-of-5 effort from three-point range, pulled down four rebounds and handed out three assists in the win at Northwestern

Scored 27 points on nine field goals, including four three-pointers, corralled five rebounds and dished out three assists in the setback at Wisconsin

In conference games only, currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 17.3 points per contest

Earns his fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week honor and second this season

Last Maryland Player of the Week: Melo Trimble (Nov. 28, 2016)

Freshman of the Week

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

G/F – 6-7 – Flint, Mich. – Huntington Prep

Averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the Spartans’ split against Ohio State and No. 16/16 Purdue

Scored 17 points, corralled 11 rebounds, recorded two blocks and added a pair of steals in the win over the visiting Buckeyes

Chipped in 14 points, including four three-pointers, corralled nine rebounds and handed out three assists in the loss at Purdue

Currently averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 51.1 percent shooting in conference play

Earns his fifth Freshman of the Week honor

Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: Miles Bridges (Jan. 30, 2017)

Copyright Big Ten Conference 2017. All rights reserved.