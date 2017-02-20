Flint's Miles Bridges earns another Big Ten honor

Maryland and Michigan State Earn Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors
Terrapins’ Trimble named Player of the Week; Spartans’ Bridges earns Freshman of the Week honors
Player of the Week
Melo Trimble, Maryland
G – Jr. – 6-3 – Upper Marlboro, Md. – Bishop O’Connell
- Averaged 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the Terrapins’ road split at Northwestern and nationally-ranked Wisconsin
- For the week, shot 61.8 percent (21-of-34) from the field and 66.7 percent (8-of-12) from three-point range
- Poured in a career-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including a 4-of-5 effort from three-point range, pulled down four rebounds and handed out three assists in the win at Northwestern
- Scored 27 points on nine field goals, including four three-pointers, corralled five rebounds and dished out three assists in the setback at Wisconsin
- In conference games only, currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 17.3 points per contest
- Earns his fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week honor and second this season
- Last Maryland Player of the Week: Melo Trimble (Nov. 28, 2016)
Freshman of the Week
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
G/F – 6-7 – Flint, Mich. – Huntington Prep
- Averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the Spartans’ split against Ohio State and No. 16/16 Purdue
- Scored 17 points, corralled 11 rebounds, recorded two blocks and added a pair of steals in the win over the visiting Buckeyes
- Chipped in 14 points, including four three-pointers, corralled nine rebounds and handed out three assists in the loss at Purdue
- Currently averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 51.1 percent shooting in conference play
- Earns his fifth Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: Miles Bridges (Jan. 30, 2017)
