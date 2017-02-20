Vehicle catches fire on I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Vehicle catches fire on I-75

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle caught fire at the I-75/US-23 split Monday evening.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. in Mundy Township.

The incident caused the right lane of northbound I-75 to close for a period of time.

