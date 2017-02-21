Can you help name this lion, tiger cub? - WNEM TV 5

Can you help name this lion, tiger cub?

Posted: Updated:
CBS Photo CBS Photo
CBS Photo CBS Photo
OKLAHOMA (CBS) -

An Oklahoma zoo welcomed several new additions and they're asking your help naming them. 

A female lion cub and male tiger cub are not getting around-the-clock care at Tiger Safari in Tuttle, Oklahoma. 

Both cubs are just five weeks old and they need names.

 You can submit your ideas on Tiger Safari's Facebook page here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.