Lawmakers seek immediate reporting of sex abuse

Lawmakers are taking aim at athletic organizations following reports of sexual abuse.

Last week, USA Gymnastics acknowledged it waited five weeks before alerting the FBI about allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is the former MSU sports doctor now accused of molesting dozens of gymnasts while volunteering for USA Gymnastics.

Now lawmakers, like Senator Joe Donnelly, demand answers.

"This has been a violation of the most horrible nature, and so we had wished they had stepped up a lot strong and a lot quicker," Donelly said.

Senator Dianne Feinstein said she'll introduce a bill that would require USA Gymnastics - and similar athletic bodies - to immediately report sex abuse allegations to authorities.

