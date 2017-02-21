Woman hurt after truck crashes into embankment - WNEM TV 5

Woman hurt after truck crashes into embankment

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A woman was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County.

It happened on Monday, Feb. 20 about 9:45 a.m. on Bay City Forestville Road and Verona Road in Austin Township.

Investigators said a 30-year-old Ubly woman was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer eastbound on Bay City Forestville Road when she left the road and entered a ditch before hitting a driveway embankment.

The truck went airborne before stopping, police said.

The woman was taken to Huron Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.