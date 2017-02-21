Woman hurt after truck crashes into embankment

A woman was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County.

It happened on Monday, Feb. 20 about 9:45 a.m. on Bay City Forestville Road and Verona Road in Austin Township.

Investigators said a 30-year-old Ubly woman was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer eastbound on Bay City Forestville Road when she left the road and entered a ditch before hitting a driveway embankment.

The truck went airborne before stopping, police said.

The woman was taken to Huron Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

