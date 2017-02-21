Police: Man met suspect on Craigslist prior to vehicle theft

Authorities have arrested a man after they say he filed a false report about his father's car being randomly stolen.

The theft was reported Monday, Feb. 20 in the 2800 block of West Peck road in Flynn Township. The 43-year-old man told police his father’s metallic tan 2010 Buick Lacrosse was stolen from the driveway between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Detroit Police Department located the Buick near Hayes and Harper Roads in the city of Detroit.

When deputies with the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office were sent to Detroit to process the vehicle they found several items that conflicted with the original report of the vehicle being randomly stolen.

Police said the 43-year-old man had actually met the suspect, a 28-year-old woman from Sterling Heights, on Craigslist. Investigators said the man picked the woman up in the Sterling Heights area and then brought her to the home on Peck Road.

Deputies re-interviewed the man and ended up arresting him for filing a false report and obstructing an investigation.

He is currently being held in the Sanilac County Jail.

Charges were also sought against the 28-year-old woman for theft.

