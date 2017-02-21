'Family Guy' makes fun of Flint water crisis in latest episode

Was it an inappropriate joke or an effective way to get a message across to the world?

A scene from this weekend’s “Family Guy” episode is hitting close to home. The Flint water crisis was the butt of yet another joke Sunday night.

In the episode, Stewie Griffin tries to blind his grandfather in the shower. The character sneaks around the corner with his dog, Brian Griffin, and uses a spray bottle full of brownish liquid to spray the man in the eyes.

“It’s just tap water from Flint, Michigan,” Stewie says when Brian asks what is in the bottle.

The scene then cuts to Stewie punching a sign that says “THINGS STEWIE CAN’T SAY" as a way to recognize the Flint water crisis is a taboo subject.

The water ends up leaving a huge burn mark on the grandfather's face.

Watch the full scene below (WARNING: Graphic language):

This isn’t the first time the Vehicle City and its ongoing water crisis has been the butt of a joke. In November, a photo surfaced of Ohio State fans posing in front of a sign that said “Michigan girls: More diseased than Flint water.”

The photo sparked outrage from many.

The city of Flint has yet to offer an official response to the Family Guy episode.

