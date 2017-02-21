Power of social media helps family find puppy after crash

The power of social media helped a local family find a woman who took in their puppy during a time of need.

Amy Frost told TV5 her daughter, Taylor, and her daughter’s friend, Nicole, were in a car accident Monday on the corner of Hill and Davenport in Saginaw.

Frost said during the aftermath of the crash, a female bystander calmed Nicole’s children and offered to take her puppy, an 8-week-old Bull Mastiff/ Great Dane mix named Moose, until the group could be released from the hospital.

Nicole said she took down a phone number for the woman, named “Shay,” but must have written down the wrong number and now they are unable to contact her.

After making several posts on social media, and speaking with TV5, the family was able to find the woman and puppy. They are expected to be reunited Tuesday morning. TV5 will be there for the moment, stay with us for updates.

