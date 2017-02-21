Mother charged with abuse, toddler burned, has broken bones

A mother has been charged with child abuse after a 22-month-old child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation began on Thursday, Feb. 16 when Natalie's mother, Abigail Springs, took her to Sparrow Hospital.

Shiawassee County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Scott Shenk said the girl was suffering from malnutrition, major burns, internal injuries, bleeding on the brain, a broken hip, leg and pelvis. She also still had a cast on from a broken arm suffered in mid-January, Shenk said.

The toddler is now at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Family tells TV5 she is eating, but there is a long way to go.

"This is the worst child abuse case I've seen in my career as well as any of the detectives with more than 25 years experience. Even the hospital is surprised at these injuries," Sheriff Brian Begole said.

TV5 has now learned that 19-year-old Springs was arraigned on one felony count of child abuse.

"It's just hard to know that something, it was right there. You know, and nobody even knew. It's just really scary. You've got little kids running around, there's people that are that sick out in the world. So yeah, I hope they catch whoever it is and they go away fro a long time," said Tara Feig, Durand resident.

Residents of the small community said they have never heard of anything as disturbing as the type of abuse that was inflicted on the girl.

"It's extremely disturbing because I love Durand. I've lived around here all my life and for something like this, it's very, it hurts me that it happened even in Durand to a child.

Springs' bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 989-743-3411 ext. 2225.

