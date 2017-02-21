VIDEO: Liquor store robber knocks self unconscious

Things didn't go exactly as planned for a trio of thieves who broke into an Ohio liquor store.

Surveillance video from the store shows one of the robbers trying to hop over the counter but he trips and knocks himself out cold.

His buddies almost leave him behind, but go back in moments later to drag him out.

It's not clear how much damage the burglars left behind at the store.

