VIDEO: Liquor store robber knocks self unconscious - WNEM TV 5

VIDEO: Liquor store robber knocks self unconscious

Posted: Updated:
CNN Photo CNN Photo
CNN -

Things didn't go exactly as planned for a trio of thieves who broke into an Ohio liquor store.

Surveillance video from the store shows one of the robbers trying to hop over the counter but he trips and knocks himself out cold. 

His buddies almost leave him behind, but go back in moments later to drag him out. 

It's not clear how much damage the burglars left behind at the store. 

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.