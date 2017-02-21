Man cut from vehicle in rollover crash

A man had to be cut from his vehicle after a rollover crash in Saginaw County.

It happened on Monday, Feb. 20 about 8:26 p.m. on Lincoln Road, just south of Burt Road in Albee Township.

Investigators said a single vehicle occupied by two people rolled over, causing the driver to become trapped. The Albee Township Fire Department had to free the 33-year-old Montrose man and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The passenger, a 33-year-old man from Flint, was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation and police said alcohol may have been a factor.

