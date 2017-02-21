Man cut from vehicle in rollover crash - WNEM TV 5

Man cut from vehicle in rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man had to be cut from his vehicle after a rollover crash in Saginaw County.

It happened on Monday, Feb. 20 about 8:26 p.m. on Lincoln Road, just south of Burt Road in Albee Township.

Investigators said a single vehicle occupied by two people rolled over, causing the driver to become trapped. The Albee Township Fire Department had to free the 33-year-old Montrose man and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The passenger, a 33-year-old man from Flint, was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation and police said alcohol may have been a factor.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.