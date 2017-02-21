New fleet will combat mosquitoes in Bay County - WNEM TV 5

New fleet will combat mosquitoes in Bay County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A new fleet of trucks will help combat mosquitoes in a Mid-Michigan county.

The Bay County Mosquito Control announced Tuesday they are in the process of buying seven new trucks to be used during both daytime and nighttime hours to help control the mosquito population this season.

The department currently has a fleet of 32 vehicles but almost half of them are 20-30 years old.

“With nearly 40% of vehicles having over 150,000 miles, a certified mechanic maintains the trucks to keep them running, however frequent breakdowns lead to lower productivity,” a press release said.

Mosquito Control plans to rotate a few new trucks into the program each year over the next five years. As new vehicles are rotated in, the older vehicles will be sent to auction.

The department will also be purchasing two new electric, truck-mounted foggers.

“The advantages of electric machines compared to gas-powered machines currently used, include the little-to-no maintenance, reduced noise-level, and lighter weight,” the department said. 

