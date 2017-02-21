Man arrested after police find 17,000 child porn images - WNEM TV 5

Man arrested after police find 17,000 child porn images

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
IMLAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A Michigan man has been arrested and charged after police found approximately 17,000 images of suspected child porn.

Roger Joseph Steckly, 42, of Imlay City was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material.

Investigators said several cyber tips were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after Synchronoss Technologies reported Steckly was sharing child porn through his accounts.

A forensic exam of digital evidence at Steckly’s home found approximately 17,000 images of suspected child porn.

Steckly is charged with one count of obscene material.

He was arraigned on Feb. 14 in Flint.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.