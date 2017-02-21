Man arrested after police find 17,000 child porn images

A Michigan man has been arrested and charged after police found approximately 17,000 images of suspected child porn.

Roger Joseph Steckly, 42, of Imlay City was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material.

Investigators said several cyber tips were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after Synchronoss Technologies reported Steckly was sharing child porn through his accounts.

A forensic exam of digital evidence at Steckly’s home found approximately 17,000 images of suspected child porn.

Steckly is charged with one count of obscene material.

He was arraigned on Feb. 14 in Flint.

