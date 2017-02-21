Elephant tranquilizer suspected in drug overdoses, 1 fatal

Investigators now believe several drug overdoses in Sanilac County were the result of Carfentanil, a powerful drug used in elephant tranquilizers.

Officials said that a 33-year-old woman recently died after being in a coma following a drug overdose in Worth Township on Feb. 1. A 32-year-old man also overdosed in the same incident, according to police.

A 34-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man from Sandusky also overdosed on Jan. 29, and in both incidents, Carfentanil was found some of the recovered drugs.

Marlette Police said this is the first official finding by the Sanilac County Drug Task Force of the drug being sold as heroin, or used as a mixture with heroin.

